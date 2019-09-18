Reviewing First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN)’s and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)’s results

As Asset Management companies, First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN) and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 28.62 N/A 0.86 25.28 Ashford Inc. 41 0.29 N/A 3.29 10.44

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Ashford Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Ashford Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Ashford Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.45% and 20.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.7% of Ashford Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56% Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89%

For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has 16.56% stronger performance while Ashford Inc. has -33.89% weaker performance.

Summary

Ashford Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.