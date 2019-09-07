Reviewing First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN)’s and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)’s results

Since First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 27.69 N/A 0.86 25.28 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 11.06 N/A 2.34 12.87

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.3% 15.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0 0 0 0.00 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has an average price target of $36, with potential upside of 25.04%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.45% and 17.6%. 10.09% are First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s share held by insiders. Competitively, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43%

For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.

Summary

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund on 7 of the 10 factors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.