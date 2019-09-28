Reviewing First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU)’s and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)’s results

Both First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 5 -3.17 101.21M 0.21 29.38

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and WisdomTree Investments Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% WisdomTree Investments Inc. 1,927,809,523.81% 10.1% 3.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.92% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 74.6% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s shares. Comparatively, WisdomTree Investments Inc. has 13.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -0.98% 1% -4.21% -0.21% -14.02% 11.55% WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77%

For the past year First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund had bullish trend while WisdomTree Investments Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

WisdomTree Investments Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.