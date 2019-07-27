Reviewing First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU)’s and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO)’s results

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.27
|N/A
|1.33
|19.26
Table 1 demonstrates First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 49.92% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares and 0.01% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|-1.98%
|-4.8%
|-2.26%
|-3.07%
|-21.64%
|9.73%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0%
|0.58%
|0.9%
|1.09%
|0.86%
|1.81%
For the past year First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has stronger performance than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Summary
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.
