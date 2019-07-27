Reviewing First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU)’s and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO)’s results

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.27 N/A 1.33 19.26

Table 1 demonstrates First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.92% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares and 0.01% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -1.98% -4.8% -2.26% -3.07% -21.64% 9.73% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0% 0.58% 0.9% 1.09% 0.86% 1.81%

For the past year First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has stronger performance than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.