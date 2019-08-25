Reviewing First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU)’s and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF)’s results

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|15
|13.92
|N/A
|1.39
|11.54
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 has First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 49.92% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 11.8% of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|-0.98%
|1%
|-4.21%
|-0.21%
|-14.02%
|11.55%
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.25%
|1.91%
|3.63%
|12.76%
|11.03%
|19.23%
For the past year First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund was less bullish than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.