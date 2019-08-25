Reviewing First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU)’s and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF)’s results

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.92 N/A 1.39 11.54

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.92% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 11.8% of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -0.98% 1% -4.21% -0.21% -14.02% 11.55% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23%

For the past year First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund was less bullish than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.