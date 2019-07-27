Reviewing First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU)’s and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM)’s results

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.97 N/A 0.63 21.17

Table 1 demonstrates First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.92% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.12% of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -1.98% -4.8% -2.26% -3.07% -21.64% 9.73% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.38% 1.21% 3.16% 9.05% 6.02% 7.38%

For the past year First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.