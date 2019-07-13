Reviewing First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU)’s and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX)’s results

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.28 N/A 0.54 26.22

In table 1 we can see First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 49.92% and 15.51% respectively. Insiders owned 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -1.98% -4.8% -2.26% -3.07% -21.64% 9.73% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund -0.21% 1.5% 6.28% 11.28% 5.18% 12.07%

For the past year First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has weaker performance than Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund beats First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.