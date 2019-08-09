Reviewing First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU)’s and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Invesco Ltd. 20 1.44 N/A 2.00 9.61

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Invesco Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.5% 1.7%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Invesco Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Invesco Ltd. 1 4 0 2.80

Competitively Invesco Ltd. has an average price target of $20.8, with potential upside of 26.83%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.92% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 86.89% of Invesco Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Invesco Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -0.98% 1% -4.21% -0.21% -14.02% 11.55% Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64%

For the past year First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Invesco Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Invesco Ltd. beats First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.