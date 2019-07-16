Reviewing First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU)’s and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI)’s results

Since First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Insight Select Income Fund 19 19.58 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Insight Select Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.92% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares and 42.51% of Insight Select Income Fund shares. About 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -1.98% -4.8% -2.26% -3.07% -21.64% 9.73% Insight Select Income Fund -2.21% 1.34% 2.87% 6.62% 2.32% 9.07%

For the past year First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund was more bullish than Insight Select Income Fund.