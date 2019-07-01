Reviewing First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU)’s and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Clough Global Equity Fund 13 22.93 N/A 0.49 27.02

Table 1 demonstrates First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Clough Global Equity Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.92% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares and 27.94% of Clough Global Equity Fund shares. Insiders owned 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.04% of Clough Global Equity Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -1.98% -4.8% -2.26% -3.07% -21.64% 9.73% Clough Global Equity Fund -1.41% 1.69% 6.43% -1.85% -5.16% 22.14%

For the past year First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund was less bullish than Clough Global Equity Fund.

Summary

Clough Global Equity Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.