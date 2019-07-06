Reviewing First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU)’s and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)’s results

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.92% and 32.31%. Insiders held 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|-1.98%
|-4.8%
|-2.26%
|-3.07%
|-21.64%
|9.73%
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.99%
|-2.15%
|4.68%
|4.86%
|-1.68%
|21.42%
For the past year First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.