Reviewing First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU)’s and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)’s results

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.92% and 32.31%. Insiders held 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -1.98% -4.8% -2.26% -3.07% -21.64% 9.73% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.99% -2.15% 4.68% 4.86% -1.68% 21.42%

For the past year First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.