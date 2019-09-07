Reviewing First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU)’s and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK)’s results

Both First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|27
|5.08
|N/A
|0.42
|67.20
Demonstrates First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
Meanwhile, AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $30.33, while its potential upside is 12.33%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.92% and 0%. About 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|-0.98%
|1%
|-4.21%
|-0.21%
|-14.02%
|11.55%
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|7.77%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.62%
For the past year First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
Summary
AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.