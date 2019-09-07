Reviewing First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU)’s and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK)’s results

Both First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 5.08 N/A 0.42 67.20

Demonstrates First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $30.33, while its potential upside is 12.33%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.92% and 0%. About 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -0.98% 1% -4.21% -0.21% -14.02% 11.55% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62%

For the past year First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.