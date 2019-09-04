Reviewing First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU)’s and 57161 (:)’s results

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and 57161 (:), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 57161 N/A 0.00 N/A -3.70 0.00

Table 1 highlights First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and 57161’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% 57161 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and 57161 has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.92% and 65.24%. 0.42% are First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.23% are 57161’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -0.98% 1% -4.21% -0.21% -14.02% 11.55% 57161 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund beats 57161 on 3 of the 3 factors.