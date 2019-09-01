Reviewing First Solar Inc. (FSLR)’s and Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s results

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) and Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) compete with each other in the Semiconductor – Specialized sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar Inc. 60 2.61 N/A -0.17 0.00 Sunrun Inc. 17 2.09 N/A -0.14 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) and Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar Inc. 0.00% -0.1% -0.1% Sunrun Inc. 0.00% -1.6% -0.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.3 beta means First Solar Inc.’s volatility is 30.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Sunrun Inc. has a 0.65 beta and it is 35.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

First Solar Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.4 and 3.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sunrun Inc. are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. First Solar Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sunrun Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for First Solar Inc. and Sunrun Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sunrun Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

First Solar Inc. has a 8.75% upside potential and an average price target of $67.5. Sunrun Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average price target and a 30.46% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Sunrun Inc. is looking more favorable than First Solar Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.3% of First Solar Inc. shares and 87.7% of Sunrun Inc. shares. About 0.4% of First Solar Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.8% of Sunrun Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Solar Inc. -2.35% -2.48% 5.95% 27.17% 25.05% 51.9% Sunrun Inc. 1.87% -3.93% 24.19% 53.63% 37.55% 74.93%

For the past year First Solar Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sunrun Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors First Solar Inc. beats Sunrun Inc.

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.