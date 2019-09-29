Reviewing First Solar Inc. (FSLR)’s and Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)’s results

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) and Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) are two firms in the Semiconductor – Specialized that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar Inc. 63 1.09 75.71M -0.17 0.00 Cirrus Logic Inc. 54 1.29 57.67M 1.46 33.67

Table 1 highlights First Solar Inc. and Cirrus Logic Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has First Solar Inc. and Cirrus Logic Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar Inc. 120,289,164.28% -0.1% -0.1% Cirrus Logic Inc. 106,677,765.45% 7.9% 6.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.3 shows that First Solar Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cirrus Logic Inc.’s beta is 0.96 which is 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

First Solar Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, Cirrus Logic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.4 and has 4 Quick Ratio. Cirrus Logic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than First Solar Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for First Solar Inc. and Cirrus Logic Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cirrus Logic Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of First Solar Inc. is $67.5, with potential upside of 15.46%. On the other hand, Cirrus Logic Inc.’s potential upside is 9.02% and its consensus price target is $58. The results provided earlier shows that First Solar Inc. appears more favorable than Cirrus Logic Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First Solar Inc. and Cirrus Logic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.3% and 88.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of First Solar Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Cirrus Logic Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Solar Inc. -2.35% -2.48% 5.95% 27.17% 25.05% 51.9% Cirrus Logic Inc. 0.12% 9.24% 1.98% 27.6% 17.4% 47.83%

For the past year First Solar Inc. has stronger performance than Cirrus Logic Inc.

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors. The company also provides SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features. It provides its products for portable applications, including smartphones, tablets, digital headsets, and speakers, as well as for wearables, such as smart watches, VR headsets, action cameras, and smart bands. The company's products are also used in laptops, audio/video receivers, home theater systems, set-up boxes, musical instruments, and professional audio products applications; and serve the automotive market, which include satellite radio systems, telematics, and multi-speaker car-audio systems. In addition, the companyÂ’s products are used in industrial and energy-related applications, including digital utility meter, power supply, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration applications. It markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors in the United States and internationally. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.