Reviewing First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG)’s and First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between First Savings Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) and First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group Inc. 58 2.13 N/A 5.18 11.69 First Busey Corporation 26 4.02 N/A 1.97 13.76

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for First Savings Financial Group Inc. and First Busey Corporation. First Busey Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than First Savings Financial Group Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than First Busey Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 12.1% 1.2% First Busey Corporation 0.00% 9.6% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

First Savings Financial Group Inc. is 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.35. First Busey Corporation’s 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.96 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.5% of First Savings Financial Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.5% of First Busey Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 7% of First Savings Financial Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, First Busey Corporation has 5.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Savings Financial Group Inc. 1.51% 1.59% 7.64% 18.45% -17.25% 16.58% First Busey Corporation 1.5% 1.77% 4.61% 6.46% -14.22% 10.15%

For the past year First Savings Financial Group Inc. has stronger performance than First Busey Corporation

Summary

First Savings Financial Group Inc. beats First Busey Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.