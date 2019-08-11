Reviewing First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB)’s and Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED)’s results

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) and Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) are two firms in the Savings & Loans that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northwest Bancorp 16 4.13 N/A 0.76 21.17 Oconee Federal Financial Corp. 25 8.04 N/A 0.80 29.56

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of First Northwest Bancorp and Oconee Federal Financial Corp. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to First Northwest Bancorp. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. First Northwest Bancorp’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Oconee Federal Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) and Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northwest Bancorp 0.00% 4.1% 0.6% Oconee Federal Financial Corp. 0.00% 4.2% 0.7%

Risk and Volatility

First Northwest Bancorp has a 0.49 beta, while its volatility is 51.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Oconee Federal Financial Corp.’s 0.17 beta is the reason why it is 83.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.7% of First Northwest Bancorp shares and 4.6% of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. shares. Insiders owned 1.9% of First Northwest Bancorp shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Northwest Bancorp -0.06% -1.71% 0.19% 3.95% 0.12% 8.36% Oconee Federal Financial Corp. -0.54% 1.86% -13.25% -9.79% -19.38% -5.62%

For the past year First Northwest Bancorp has 8.36% stronger performance while Oconee Federal Financial Corp. has -5.62% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Oconee Federal Financial Corp. beats First Northwest Bancorp.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates through its executive office and seven branch offices located in Oconee County, South Carolina; Stephens County, Georgia; and Rabun County, Georgia. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.