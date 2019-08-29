Reviewing First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB)’s and HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)’s results

This is a contrast between First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) and HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Savings & Loans and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northwest Bancorp 16 4.11 N/A 0.76 21.17 HarborOne Bancorp Inc. 10 6.06 N/A 0.36 53.94

Table 1 highlights First Northwest Bancorp and HarborOne Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. HarborOne Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to First Northwest Bancorp. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. First Northwest Bancorp has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HarborOne Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northwest Bancorp 0.00% 4.1% 0.6% HarborOne Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 0.3%

Analyst Ratings

First Northwest Bancorp and HarborOne Bancorp Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Northwest Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00 HarborOne Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of HarborOne Bancorp Inc. is $22, which is potential 121.33% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First Northwest Bancorp and HarborOne Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.7% and 20%. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of First Northwest Bancorp’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of HarborOne Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Northwest Bancorp -0.06% -1.71% 0.19% 3.95% 0.12% 8.36% HarborOne Bancorp Inc. 1.32% 1.27% 2.85% 26.32% 3.57% 20.52%

For the past year First Northwest Bancorp’s stock price has smaller growth than HarborOne Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors First Northwest Bancorp beats HarborOne Bancorp Inc.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern Massachusetts. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, commercial loans, construction loans, and auto and other consumer loans. The company, through its subsidiary, Merrimack Mortgage Company, LLC, also originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. It operates 14 full-service branches, 2 limited service branches, and 13 free-standing ATMs. In addition, the company offers a range of educational services through Â‘HarborOne U,Â’ with classes on small business, financial literacy, and personal enrichment. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Brockton, Massachusetts. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Harborone Mutual Bancshares, Mhc.