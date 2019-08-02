Reviewing First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (FMBI)’s and Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) and Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). The two are both Regional – Midwest Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 21 3.44 N/A 1.69 12.84 Chemical Financial Corporation 42 4.01 N/A 3.90 10.78

Table 1 highlights First Midwest Bancorp Inc. and Chemical Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Chemical Financial Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than First Midwest Bancorp Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. First Midwest Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Chemical Financial Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows First Midwest Bancorp Inc. and Chemical Financial Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 1% Chemical Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.23 beta means First Midwest Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 23.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Chemical Financial Corporation has a 1.49 beta which is 49.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for First Midwest Bancorp Inc. and Chemical Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chemical Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Chemical Financial Corporation has an average price target of $52, with potential upside of 23.69%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.2% of First Midwest Bancorp Inc. shares and 89% of Chemical Financial Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.9% of First Midwest Bancorp Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Chemical Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 2.27% 4.44% 3.1% -2.66% -19.08% 9.19% Chemical Financial Corporation -2.1% 1.23% -2.82% -5.72% -27.39% 14.83%

For the past year First Midwest Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Chemical Financial Corporation

Summary

Chemical Financial Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors First Midwest Bancorp Inc.

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers in Michigan. Its products and services include business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box services, money transfer services, automated teller machines, access to insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management services, and mortgage banking and other banking services. The company also offers mutual funds, annuity products, and market securities; trust, investment management, and custodial services; financial and estate planning; and retirement and employee benefit programs. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 249 banking offices, 8 loan production offices, and approximately 272 automated teller machines. Chemical Financial Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Midland, Michigan.