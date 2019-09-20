Reviewing First Mid Bancshares Inc. (FMBH)’s and Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM)’s results

First Mid Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) and Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) compete with each other in the Regional – Midwest Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Mid Bancshares Inc. 34 3.43 N/A 2.67 12.74 Mercantile Bank Corporation 33 3.88 N/A 2.74 12.25

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for First Mid Bancshares Inc. and Mercantile Bank Corporation. Mercantile Bank Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Mid Bancshares Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. First Mid Bancshares Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Mercantile Bank Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Mid Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 1% Mercantile Bank Corporation 0.00% 11.1% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.45 beta means First Mid Bancshares Inc.’s volatility is 55.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Mercantile Bank Corporation on the other hand, has 0.78 beta which makes it 22.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for First Mid Bancshares Inc. and Mercantile Bank Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Mid Bancshares Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mercantile Bank Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

First Mid Bancshares Inc. has a 7.22% upside potential and a consensus price target of $37.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 29.4% of First Mid Bancshares Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.6% of Mercantile Bank Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of First Mid Bancshares Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.1% are Mercantile Bank Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Mid Bancshares Inc. 0.92% -1.56% -1.79% 4.8% -15.52% 6.77% Mercantile Bank Corporation 1.14% 2.94% -0.65% 0.21% -3.71% 18.9%

For the past year First Mid Bancshares Inc. has weaker performance than Mercantile Bank Corporation

Summary

Mercantile Bank Corporation beats First Mid Bancshares Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as repurchase agreements. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner occupied real estate, non-owner occupied real estate, and multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as loans for new and used automobiles, boats, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection for its checking account customers. In addition, it provides courier services and safe deposit facilities; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products. The company operates 48 banking offices in Western and Central Michigan; and 49 automated teller machines. Mercantile Bank Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.