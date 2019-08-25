Reviewing First Mid Bancshares Inc. (FMBH)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing First Mid Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Midwest Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First Mid Bancshares Inc. has 29.4% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 59.06% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand First Mid Bancshares Inc. has 1.5% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 3.67% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have First Mid Bancshares Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Mid Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.10% 1.00% Industry Average 27.12% 10.05% 1.12%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares First Mid Bancshares Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio First Mid Bancshares Inc. N/A 34 12.74 Industry Average 305.24M 1.13B 14.97

First Mid Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio First Mid Bancshares Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for First Mid Bancshares Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Mid Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.75 1.40 2.58

The potential upside of the rivals is 4.33%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Mid Bancshares Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Mid Bancshares Inc. 0.92% -1.56% -1.79% 4.8% -15.52% 6.77% Industry Average 1.71% 2.78% 4.07% 7.89% 5.97% 13.23%

For the past year First Mid Bancshares Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.45 shows that First Mid Bancshares Inc. is 55.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, First Mid Bancshares Inc.’s peers are 18.24% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Dividends

First Mid Bancshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

First Mid Bancshares Inc.’s rivals beat First Mid Bancshares Inc. on 6 of the 5 factors.