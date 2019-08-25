Reviewing First Mid Bancshares Inc. (FMBH)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing First Mid Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Midwest Banks companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
First Mid Bancshares Inc. has 29.4% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 59.06% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand First Mid Bancshares Inc. has 1.5% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 3.67% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have First Mid Bancshares Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Mid Bancshares Inc.
|0.00%
|8.10%
|1.00%
|Industry Average
|27.12%
|10.05%
|1.12%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares First Mid Bancshares Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Mid Bancshares Inc.
|N/A
|34
|12.74
|Industry Average
|305.24M
|1.13B
|14.97
First Mid Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio First Mid Bancshares Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for First Mid Bancshares Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|First Mid Bancshares Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.75
|1.40
|2.58
The potential upside of the rivals is 4.33%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Mid Bancshares Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Mid Bancshares Inc.
|0.92%
|-1.56%
|-1.79%
|4.8%
|-15.52%
|6.77%
|Industry Average
|1.71%
|2.78%
|4.07%
|7.89%
|5.97%
|13.23%
For the past year First Mid Bancshares Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 0.45 shows that First Mid Bancshares Inc. is 55.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, First Mid Bancshares Inc.’s peers are 18.24% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.82 beta.
Dividends
First Mid Bancshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
First Mid Bancshares Inc.’s rivals beat First Mid Bancshares Inc. on 6 of the 5 factors.
