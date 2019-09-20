Reviewing First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK)’s and Its Competitors results

As Regional – Pacific Banks company, First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.8% of First Interstate BancSystem Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.26% of all Regional – Pacific Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand First Interstate BancSystem Inc. has 0.5% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 3.04% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have First Interstate BancSystem Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Interstate BancSystem Inc. 0.00% 10.10% 1.30% Industry Average 29.58% 11.20% 1.25%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares First Interstate BancSystem Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio First Interstate BancSystem Inc. N/A 40 14.34 Industry Average 126.84M 428.81M 14.14

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Interstate BancSystem Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.38 1.63 2.51

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. presently has an average target price of $42, suggesting a potential upside of 4.09%. The rivals have a potential upside of 66.70%. First Interstate BancSystem Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Interstate BancSystem Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Interstate BancSystem Inc. -0.3% 0.86% -3.64% 3.22% -7.66% 9.49% Industry Average 2.56% 4.76% 4.27% 4.83% 3.95% 13.71%

For the past year First Interstate BancSystem Inc. has weaker performance than First Interstate BancSystem Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.17. Competitively, First Interstate BancSystem Inc.’s rivals are 13.43% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.87 beta.

Dividends

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors First Interstate BancSystem Inc.’s competitors beat First Interstate BancSystem Inc.