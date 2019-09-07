Reviewing First Internet Bancorp (INBK)’s and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)’s results

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) compete with each other in the Regional – Midwest Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Internet Bancorp 21 2.94 N/A 2.12 9.94 First Financial Bancorp. 24 3.93 N/A 2.07 12.30

Table 1 demonstrates First Internet Bancorp and First Financial Bancorp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. First Financial Bancorp. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than First Internet Bancorp. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. First Internet Bancorp’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has First Internet Bancorp and First Financial Bancorp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Internet Bancorp 0.00% 7.6% 0.6% First Financial Bancorp. 0.00% 8.4% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.59 beta indicates that First Internet Bancorp is 41.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. First Financial Bancorp.’s 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.23 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for First Internet Bancorp and First Financial Bancorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Internet Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00 First Financial Bancorp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of First Financial Bancorp. is $29, which is potential 24.52% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

First Internet Bancorp and First Financial Bancorp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.8% and 77%. 0.4% are First Internet Bancorp’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of First Financial Bancorp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Internet Bancorp -1.13% 0.05% -4.31% 6.57% -32.76% 3.13% First Financial Bancorp. 1.31% 4.9% 2.95% -2.67% -15.87% 7.46%

For the past year First Internet Bancorp’s stock price has smaller growth than First Financial Bancorp.

Summary

First Financial Bancorp. beats First Internet Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors.