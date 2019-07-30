Reviewing First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR)’s and Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FR) and Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Industrial industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. 35 11.24 N/A 1.20 29.31 Duke Realty Corporation 31 12.20 N/A 0.98 31.34

Demonstrates First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. and Duke Realty Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Duke Realty Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Duke Realty Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FR) and Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.8% Duke Realty Corporation 0.00% 7.6% 4.5%

Volatility & Risk

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. has a 0.77 beta, while its volatility is 23.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Duke Realty Corporation has a 0.75 beta and it is 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. and Duke Realty Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Duke Realty Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. has an average target price of $37, and a -3.17% downside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Duke Realty Corporation is $33, which is potential -1.43% downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Duke Realty Corporation seems more appealing than First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. and Duke Realty Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.8% and 96.9%. 0.9% are First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Duke Realty Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. 2.43% -1.41% 4.72% 10.53% 10.19% 21.45% Duke Realty Corporation 1.26% -0.16% 2.93% 6.93% 7.19% 17.99%

For the past year First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Duke Realty Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. beats Duke Realty Corporation.