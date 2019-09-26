Reviewing First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB)’s and Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)’s results

As Regional – Pacific Banks businesses, First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) and Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Hawaiian Inc. 26 4.98 N/A 1.96 13.67 Plumas Bancorp 24 2.47 N/A 2.85 8.61

Table 1 demonstrates First Hawaiian Inc. and Plumas Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Plumas Bancorp appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Hawaiian Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. First Hawaiian Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us First Hawaiian Inc. and Plumas Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Hawaiian Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 1.3% Plumas Bancorp 0.00% 21.4% 1.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.8% of First Hawaiian Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.8% of Plumas Bancorp are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of First Hawaiian Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.2% are Plumas Bancorp’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Hawaiian Inc. 1.44% 4.04% -1.69% 2.69% -4.77% 18.88% Plumas Bancorp -1.19% 1.03% -3.69% 1.44% -12.79% 8.1%

For the past year First Hawaiian Inc. was more bullish than Plumas Bancorp.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors First Hawaiian Inc. beats Plumas Bancorp.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposits, and retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, home equity, and automobile loans; real estate loans, and commercial and industrial term loans; government-guaranteed and agricultural loans; land development and construction loans; and credit lines. The company also provides safe deposit boxes; and cashierÂ’s check, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, night depository, direct deposit, electronic funds transfer, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, and other customary banking services, as well as Internet banking with bill-pay options. As of January 18, 2017, it operated 12 branches located in the California counties of Plumas, Lassen, Placer, Nevada, Modoc, and Shasta; and 1 branch in the Nevada County of Washoe. The company also operated five loan production offices, including two in the California Counties of Placer and Butte, one in the Oregon County of Klamath, one in the Washington County of King, and one in the Arizona County of Maricopa. It serves small and middle market businesses, and individuals. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Quincy, California.