Reviewing First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB)’s and First Financial Northwest Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)’s results

We are comparing First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) and First Financial Northwest Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Pacific Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Hawaiian Inc. 26 4.59 N/A 1.96 13.67 First Financial Northwest Inc. 15 3.53 N/A 0.95 15.51

In table 1 we can see First Hawaiian Inc. and First Financial Northwest Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. First Financial Northwest Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than First Hawaiian Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. First Hawaiian Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Northwest Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Hawaiian Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 1.3% First Financial Northwest Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 1.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

First Hawaiian Inc. and First Financial Northwest Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.8% and 45.4%. First Hawaiian Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, First Financial Northwest Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Hawaiian Inc. 1.44% 4.04% -1.69% 2.69% -4.77% 18.88% First Financial Northwest Inc. 4.97% 4.75% -11.28% -4.71% -16.97% -4.46%

For the past year First Hawaiian Inc. had bullish trend while First Financial Northwest Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors First Hawaiian Inc. beats First Financial Northwest Inc.