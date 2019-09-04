Reviewing First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (FGBI)’s and EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)’s results

Both First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) and EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Southeast Banks industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. 21 2.78 N/A 1.56 14.00 EverQuote Inc. 12 3.05 N/A -1.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. and EverQuote Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 0.8% EverQuote Inc. 0.00% -405.4% -74.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. and EverQuote Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.6% and 39.4% respectively. About 4.6% of First Guaranty Bancshares Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 15.6% of EverQuote Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. -2.46% 6.43% 4.95% 0.51% -16.48% -5.86% EverQuote Inc. 0.2% 10.15% 70.53% 172.59% -4.13% 255.74%

For the past year First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. has -5.86% weaker performance while EverQuote Inc. has 255.74% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. beats EverQuote Inc.

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home, and life insurance quotes. It serves carriers, agents, financial advisors, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.