Reviewing First Foundation Inc. (FFWM)’s and First Business Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)’s results

Since First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) and First Business Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) are part of the Regional – Midwest Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Foundation Inc. 14 3.33 N/A 1.17 12.85 First Business Financial Services Inc. 23 2.57 N/A 2.11 11.27

Table 1 highlights First Foundation Inc. and First Business Financial Services Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. First Business Financial Services Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than First Foundation Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. First Foundation Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than First Business Financial Services Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Foundation Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 0.7% First Business Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 9% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

First Foundation Inc. has a 0.84 beta, while its volatility is 16.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, First Business Financial Services Inc.’s 18.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.3% of First Foundation Inc. shares and 64% of First Business Financial Services Inc. shares. About 0.8% of First Foundation Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% are First Business Financial Services Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Foundation Inc. 2.66% 9.78% 5.03% 4.74% -9.23% 16.95% First Business Financial Services Inc. 6.24% -1.12% 2.58% 14.9% 0.72% 22.14%

For the past year First Foundation Inc. was less bullish than First Business Financial Services Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors First Business Financial Services Inc. beats First Foundation Inc.