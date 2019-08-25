Reviewing First Financial Northwest Inc. (FFNW)’s and Its Rivals results

First Financial Northwest Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) is a company in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

First Financial Northwest Inc. has 45.4% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 65.26% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand First Financial Northwest Inc. has 1.6% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 3.04% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has First Financial Northwest Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Northwest Inc. 0.00% 9.70% 1.20% Industry Average 29.58% 11.20% 1.25%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares First Financial Northwest Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Northwest Inc. N/A 15 15.51 Industry Average 126.84M 428.81M 14.14

First Financial Northwest Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher P/E ratio First Financial Northwest Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for First Financial Northwest Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Northwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.38 2.47

The potential upside of the peers is 59.48%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Financial Northwest Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Financial Northwest Inc. 4.97% 4.75% -11.28% -4.71% -16.97% -4.46% Industry Average 2.56% 4.76% 4.27% 4.83% 3.95% 13.71%

For the past year First Financial Northwest Inc. has -4.46% weaker performance while First Financial Northwest Inc.’s rivals have 13.71% stronger performance.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.22 shows that First Financial Northwest Inc. is 78.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, First Financial Northwest Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.87 which is 13.43% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

First Financial Northwest Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

First Financial Northwest Inc.’s peers beat First Financial Northwest Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.