Reviewing First Financial Northwest Inc. (FFNW)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing First Financial Northwest Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Pacific Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.1% of First Financial Northwest Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.62% of all Regional – Pacific Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of First Financial Northwest Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.80% of all Regional – Pacific Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has First Financial Northwest Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Northwest Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 30.13% 11.01% 1.24%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing First Financial Northwest Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Northwest Inc. N/A 16 17.08 Industry Average 123.78M 410.81M 14.16

First Financial Northwest Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher P/E ratio First Financial Northwest Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for First Financial Northwest Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Northwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.43 2.44

The rivals have a potential upside of 66.29%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Financial Northwest Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Financial Northwest Inc. -1.33% -1.33% 1.81% 3.04% -7.71% 5.24% Industry Average 1.88% 2.81% 4.87% 7.10% 7.24% 11.01%

For the past year First Financial Northwest Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Volatility & Risk

First Financial Northwest Inc. is 78.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.22. Competitively, First Financial Northwest Inc.’s rivals are 14.14% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Dividends

First Financial Northwest Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

First Financial Northwest Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.