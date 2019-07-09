Reviewing First Financial Northwest Inc. (FFNW)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing First Financial Northwest Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Pacific Banks companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
47.1% of First Financial Northwest Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.62% of all Regional – Pacific Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of First Financial Northwest Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.80% of all Regional – Pacific Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has First Financial Northwest Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Financial Northwest Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|30.13%
|11.01%
|1.24%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are comparing First Financial Northwest Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Financial Northwest Inc.
|N/A
|16
|17.08
|Industry Average
|123.78M
|410.81M
|14.16
First Financial Northwest Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher P/E ratio First Financial Northwest Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for First Financial Northwest Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|First Financial Northwest Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.00
|1.43
|2.44
The rivals have a potential upside of 66.29%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Financial Northwest Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Financial Northwest Inc.
|-1.33%
|-1.33%
|1.81%
|3.04%
|-7.71%
|5.24%
|Industry Average
|1.88%
|2.81%
|4.87%
|7.10%
|7.24%
|11.01%
For the past year First Financial Northwest Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.
Volatility & Risk
First Financial Northwest Inc. is 78.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.22. Competitively, First Financial Northwest Inc.’s rivals are 14.14% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.86 beta.
Dividends
First Financial Northwest Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
First Financial Northwest Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.
