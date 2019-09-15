Reviewing First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Southwest Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.4% of First Financial Bankshares Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.50% of all Regional – Southwest Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of First Financial Bankshares Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.73% of all Regional – Southwest Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have First Financial Bankshares Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 14.50% 1.90% Industry Average 30.58% 10.59% 1.20%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares First Financial Bankshares Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bankshares Inc. N/A 30 28.21 Industry Average 119.78M 391.68M 14.30

First Financial Bankshares Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for First Financial Bankshares Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bankshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.00 2.47

The potential upside of the peers is 47.78%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Financial Bankshares Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Financial Bankshares Inc. 1.14% 7.77% 7.61% 7.62% 15.72% 13.54% Industry Average 2.89% 4.06% 5.17% 6.79% 6.97% 14.33%

For the past year First Financial Bankshares Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

First Financial Bankshares Inc. has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, First Financial Bankshares Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.97 which is 2.92% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

First Financial Bankshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

First Financial Bankshares Inc.’s competitors beat First Financial Bankshares Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.