Reviewing First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Southwest Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.4% of First Financial Bankshares Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.50% of all Regional – Southwest Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of First Financial Bankshares Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.73% of all Regional – Southwest Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have First Financial Bankshares Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 14.50% 1.90% Industry Average 30.58% 10.59% 1.20%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting First Financial Bankshares Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bankshares Inc. N/A 30 28.21 Industry Average 119.78M 391.68M 14.30

First Financial Bankshares Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher P/E ratio First Financial Bankshares Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for First Financial Bankshares Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bankshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.71

The peers have a potential upside of 104.12%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Financial Bankshares Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Financial Bankshares Inc. 1.14% 7.77% 7.61% 7.62% 15.72% 13.54% Industry Average 2.89% 4.06% 5.17% 6.79% 6.97% 14.33%

For the past year First Financial Bankshares Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

First Financial Bankshares Inc. has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, First Financial Bankshares Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.97 which is 2.92% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

First Financial Bankshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

First Financial Bankshares Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 5 factors First Financial Bankshares Inc.