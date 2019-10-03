Reviewing First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) and its rivals on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Midwest Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

First Financial Bancorp. has 77% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 59.06% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand First Financial Bancorp. has 1.3% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 3.67% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has First Financial Bancorp. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bancorp. 402,249,062.89% 8.40% 1.20% Industry Average 27.12% 10.05% 1.12%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting First Financial Bancorp. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bancorp. 96.58M 24 12.30 Industry Average 305.24M 1.13B 14.97

First Financial Bancorp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bancorp. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.20 1.38 2.72

With consensus price target of $29, First Financial Bancorp. has a potential upside of 20.43%. The rivals have a potential upside of 6.21%. Given First Financial Bancorp.’s peers higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe First Financial Bancorp. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Financial Bancorp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Financial Bancorp. 1.31% 4.9% 2.95% -2.67% -15.87% 7.46% Industry Average 1.71% 2.78% 4.07% 7.89% 5.97% 13.23%

For the past year First Financial Bancorp. was less bullish than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.23 shows that First Financial Bancorp. is 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, First Financial Bancorp.’s rivals are 18.24% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Dividends

First Financial Bancorp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

First Financial Bancorp.’s peers beat First Financial Bancorp. on 5 of the 5 factors.