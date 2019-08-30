Reviewing First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF)’s and People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)’s results

First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) and People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) have been rivals in the Savings & Loans for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Defiance Financial Corp. 29 3.39 N/A 2.26 12.71 People’s United Financial Inc. 16 3.38 N/A 1.28 12.86

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for First Defiance Financial Corp. and People’s United Financial Inc. People’s United Financial Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than First Defiance Financial Corp. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. First Defiance Financial Corp. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than People’s United Financial Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has First Defiance Financial Corp. and People’s United Financial Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Defiance Financial Corp. 0.00% 11.7% 1.5% People’s United Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 1%

Volatility and Risk

First Defiance Financial Corp. has a beta of 0.95 and its 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. People’s United Financial Inc. on the other hand, has 1.18 beta which makes it 18.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.1% of First Defiance Financial Corp. shares and 78.6% of People’s United Financial Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.1% of First Defiance Financial Corp. shares. Comparatively, People’s United Financial Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Defiance Financial Corp. 1.27% 0.63% -2.35% 2.28% -10.95% 17.18% People’s United Financial Inc. -1.38% -2.44% -4.31% -1.74% -10.52% 13.79%

For the past year First Defiance Financial Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than People’s United Financial Inc.

Summary

First Defiance Financial Corp. beats People’s United Financial Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

PeopleÂ’s United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for PeopleÂ’s United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering services. This segment also provides equipment financing; cash management, correspondent banking, and municipal banking services; and institutional trust, corporate trust, private banking, and insurance services. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial advisory, investment management, life insurance, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 387 branches and 593 ATMs in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire. PeopleÂ’s United Financial, Inc. was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.