Reviewing First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF)’s and Malvern Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF)’s results

Both First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) and Malvern Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) compete on a level playing field in the Savings & Loans industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Defiance Financial Corp. 29 3.39 N/A 2.26 12.71 Malvern Bancorp Inc. 21 5.96 N/A 1.25 16.99

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for First Defiance Financial Corp. and Malvern Bancorp Inc. Malvern Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than First Defiance Financial Corp. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. First Defiance Financial Corp. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Defiance Financial Corp. 0.00% 11.7% 1.5% Malvern Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.95 shows that First Defiance Financial Corp. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s 60.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.4 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.1% of First Defiance Financial Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 62.9% of Malvern Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% are First Defiance Financial Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Defiance Financial Corp. 1.27% 0.63% -2.35% 2.28% -10.95% 17.18% Malvern Bancorp Inc. -1.76% -1.76% 0.43% 3.11% -13.48% 7.65%

For the past year First Defiance Financial Corp. has stronger performance than Malvern Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors First Defiance Financial Corp. beats Malvern Bancorp Inc.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits; and debit and credit card, wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, safe deposit box, telephone banking, and mobile banking services. It also provides residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, including commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit. In addition, the company offers liquidity management, investment, custody, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary, insurance, and 401k services to high net worth individuals and families. Further, it provides remote deposit capture banking for business customers; and mobile remote deposit capture banking for retail and business customers. The company operates eight financial center offices in Chester and Delaware Counties, Pennsylvania, as well as a private banking loan production office in Morristown, New Jersey. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania.