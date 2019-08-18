Reviewing First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF)’s and Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)’s results

First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) and Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) are two firms in the Savings & Loans that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Defiance Financial Corp. 29 3.57 N/A 2.26 12.71 Brookline Bancorp Inc. 15 4.16 N/A 1.07 13.85

In table 1 we can see First Defiance Financial Corp. and Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Brookline Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than First Defiance Financial Corp. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. First Defiance Financial Corp. is currently more affordable than Brookline Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Defiance Financial Corp. 0.00% 11.7% 1.5% Brookline Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.95 beta indicates that First Defiance Financial Corp. is 5.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s 0.87 beta is the reason why it is 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.1% of First Defiance Financial Corp. shares and 79% of Brookline Bancorp Inc. shares. 2.1% are First Defiance Financial Corp.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Brookline Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Defiance Financial Corp. 1.27% 0.63% -2.35% 2.28% -10.95% 17.18% Brookline Bancorp Inc. -1.4% -2.5% -0.47% -1.2% -18.74% 7.31%

For the past year First Defiance Financial Corp. has stronger performance than Brookline Bancorp Inc.

Summary

First Defiance Financial Corp. beats Brookline Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand checking, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers loans, such as first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; and loans and leases used to finance equipment used by small businesses. In addition, it provides financing for construction and development projects, home equity, and other consumer loans; and cash management and investment advisory services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. The company operates through a network of 50 full-service banking offices located in Greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.