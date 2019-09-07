Reviewing First Data Corporation (FDC)’s and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD)’s results

Both First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Data Corporation 27 0.00 N/A 1.12 28.37 R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 3 0.03 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights First Data Corporation and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us First Data Corporation and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Data Corporation 0.00% 23.3% 2.2% R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 0.00% 4% -0.3%

Volatility & Risk

First Data Corporation has a 1.93 beta, while its volatility is 93.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s beta is 1.77 which is 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of First Data Corporation are 1 and 1. Competitively, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has 1.6 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than First Data Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

First Data Corporation and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Data Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 0 0 0 0.00

First Data Corporation has a consensus price target of $26, and a -17.96% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 92% of First Data Corporation shares and 94.9% of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares. Insiders held 2.4% of First Data Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Data Corporation 10.15% 18.11% 25.7% 26.2% 35.95% 87.4% R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 7.45% -1.94% -52.02% -60.7% -64.69% -48.99%

For the past year First Data Corporation had bullish trend while R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company had bearish trend.

Summary

First Data Corporation beats R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company on 7 of the 9 factors.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions. The Global Business Solutions segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services and Webstore-in-a-box solutions, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications. The Global Financial Solutions segment provides credit solutions for bank and non-bank issuers, such as credit and retail private-label card processing solutions; and licensed financial software systems, such as VisionPLUS bank processing application and lending solutions. This segment also offers a suite of related services comprising card personalization and embossing, statement printing, client service, and remittance processing services to financial institutions. The Network & Security Solutions segment offers a range of value-added solutions that include electronic funds transfer network solutions, such as debit card processing solutions; stored value network solutions; and gift solutions, and security and fraud solutions. This segment also supports online and mobile banking, and its business supporting mobile wallets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company enables organizations to communicate by creating, managing, delivering, and optimizing their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. The companyÂ’s primary product and service offerings include magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, directories, direct mail, packaging, forms, labels, manuals, statement printing, commercial and digital print, logistics services and digital and creative solutions. It also offers outsourcing capabilities, including product configuration, customized kitting, and order fulfillment for technology, medical device, and other companies. The company has operations in Europe, Asia, and North America. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company was founded in 1864 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.