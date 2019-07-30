Reviewing First Data Corporation (FDC)’s and Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (NYSE:EEX)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) and Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (NYSE:EEX). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Data Corporation 26 3.42 N/A 1.12 22.78 Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 13 2.11 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of First Data Corporation and Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us First Data Corporation and Emerald Expositions Events Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Data Corporation 0.00% 26.5% 2.4% Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -2.3%

Liquidity

First Data Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Emerald Expositions Events Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. First Data Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for First Data Corporation and Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Data Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

First Data Corporation’s downside potential is -17.96% at a $26 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Emerald Expositions Events Inc.’s consensus price target is $11, while its potential downside is -0.45%. The information presented earlier suggests that Emerald Expositions Events Inc. looks more robust than First Data Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.6% of First Data Corporation shares and 0% of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. shares. 2.5% are First Data Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Emerald Expositions Events Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Data Corporation 0.08% -0.39% 1.72% 36.41% 29.47% 50.44% Emerald Expositions Events Inc. -1.39% -3.56% -11.64% 12.14% -36.22% 3.32%

For the past year First Data Corporation has stronger performance than Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors First Data Corporation beats Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions. The Global Business Solutions segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services and Webstore-in-a-box solutions, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications. The Global Financial Solutions segment provides credit solutions for bank and non-bank issuers, such as credit and retail private-label card processing solutions; and licensed financial software systems, such as VisionPLUS bank processing application and lending solutions. This segment also offers a suite of related services comprising card personalization and embossing, statement printing, client service, and remittance processing services to financial institutions. The Network & Security Solutions segment offers a range of value-added solutions that include electronic funds transfer network solutions, such as debit card processing solutions; stored value network solutions; and gift solutions, and security and fraud solutions. This segment also supports online and mobile banking, and its business supporting mobile wallets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates additional events across various formats, such as B2B conferences, business-to-consumer events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.