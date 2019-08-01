Reviewing First Community Corporation (FCCO)’s and Triumph Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)’s results

Both First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) and Triumph Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Southwest Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community Corporation 19 3.06 N/A 1.42 12.37 Triumph Bancorp Inc. 30 3.07 N/A 2.03 14.54

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of First Community Corporation and Triumph Bancorp Inc. Triumph Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to First Community Corporation. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. First Community Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Triumph Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us First Community Corporation and Triumph Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community Corporation 0.00% 8.4% 0.8% Triumph Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

First Community Corporation has a beta of 0.85 and its 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Triumph Bancorp Inc.’s 12.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.12 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55% of First Community Corporation shares and 81.1% of Triumph Bancorp Inc. shares. 6.6% are First Community Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.4% of Triumph Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Community Corporation -4.14% -5.32% -12.39% -26.1% -25.06% -9.37% Triumph Bancorp Inc. -2.86% -3.5% -5.95% -21.31% -25.22% -0.54%

For the past year First Community Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Triumph Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors Triumph Bancorp Inc. beats First Community Corporation.