Reviewing First Community Corporation (FCCO)’s and First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)’s results

Both First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) and First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Southwest Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community Corporation 19 2.91 N/A 1.41 13.55 First Financial Bankshares Inc. 30 11.12 N/A 1.16 28.21

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of First Community Corporation and First Financial Bankshares Inc. First Financial Bankshares Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than First Community Corporation. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. First Community Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of First Financial Bankshares Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us First Community Corporation and First Financial Bankshares Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 1% First Financial Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 1.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.85 beta indicates that First Community Corporation is 15.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, First Financial Bankshares Inc. has beta of 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 56.1% of First Community Corporation shares and 58.4% of First Financial Bankshares Inc. shares. About 6.8% of First Community Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.7% of First Financial Bankshares Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Community Corporation -1.49% 2.3% 3.8% -6.78% -22.32% -1.65% First Financial Bankshares Inc. 1.14% 7.77% 7.61% 7.62% 15.72% 13.54%

For the past year First Community Corporation has -1.65% weaker performance while First Financial Bankshares Inc. has 13.54% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors First Financial Bankshares Inc. beats First Community Corporation.