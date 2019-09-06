Reviewing First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF)’s and The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) and The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 13 3.68 N/A 1.04 13.19 The First of Long Island Corporation 22 4.99 N/A 1.62 13.70

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation and The First of Long Island Corporation. The First of Long Island Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than First Commonwealth Financial Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than The First of Long Island Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows First Commonwealth Financial Corporation and The First of Long Island Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 0.00% 11% 1.4% The First of Long Island Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1%

Risk and Volatility

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has a 1.13 beta, while its volatility is 13.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, The First of Long Island Corporation is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.62 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation and The First of Long Island Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.1% and 55.3%. Insiders held roughly 1% of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.1% of The First of Long Island Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 2.15% 1.4% 1.55% 0.81% -19.9% 13.99% The First of Long Island Corporation 1.24% 4.44% -2.98% 6.35% -5.87% 10.88%

For the past year First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has stronger performance than The First of Long Island Corporation

Summary

The First of Long Island Corporation beats First Commonwealth Financial Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.