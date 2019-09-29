Reviewing First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF)’s and S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)’s results

This is a contrast between First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) and S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Northeast Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 13 1.53 96.86M 1.04 13.19 S&T Bancorp Inc. 36 1.24 33.40M 3.09 12.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation and S&T Bancorp Inc. S&T Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than First Commonwealth Financial Corporation. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than S&T Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation and S&T Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 758,496,476.12% 11% 1.4% S&T Bancorp Inc. 93,820,224.72% 11.3% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has a 1.13 beta, while its volatility is 13.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. S&T Bancorp Inc. has a 0.64 beta and it is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation and S&T Bancorp Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 S&T Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

S&T Bancorp Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $40 consensus target price and a 8.64% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.1% of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation shares and 62.7% of S&T Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders held 1% of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of S&T Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 2.15% 1.4% 1.55% 0.81% -19.9% 13.99% S&T Bancorp Inc. 0.87% 0.58% -3.47% -5.04% -15.08% 0.61%

For the past year First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has stronger performance than S&T Bancorp Inc.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides a range of financial services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Community Banking segment accepts time and demand deposits; and originates commercial and consumer loans. The Wealth Management segment provides discount brokerage services, guardian and custodian of employee benefits, and other trust and brokerage services, as well as acts as a registered investment advisor that manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. This segment also provides services as an executor and trustee under wills and deeds. The Insurance segment operates as a full-service insurance agency, which offers commercial property and casualty insurance, group life and health coverage, employee benefit solutions, and personal insurance lines. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 64 offices located in 17 counties in Pennsylvania and Ohio; and 2 loan production offices in Ohio and New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.