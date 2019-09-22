Reviewing First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF)’s and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)’s results

Both First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 13 4.00 N/A 1.04 13.19 HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 25 3.82 N/A 1.36 19.20

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than First Commonwealth Financial Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows First Commonwealth Financial Corporation and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 0.00% 11% 1.4% HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 7.1% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has a 1.13 beta, while its volatility is 13.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s beta is 0.34 which is 66.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First Commonwealth Financial Corporation and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.1% and 59.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1% of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.6% of HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 2.15% 1.4% 1.55% 0.81% -19.9% 13.99% HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 3.24% 4.35% 3.16% -3.19% -8.32% -0.19%

For the past year First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has 13.99% stronger performance while HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. has -0.19% weaker performance.

Summary

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. beats First Commonwealth Financial Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products consist of savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family residential property lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans, including commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides ground and equipment lease financing to fire departments. As of June 30, 2017, the company operated 42 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.