Reviewing First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA)’s and United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)’s results

Both First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) and United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Citizens BancShares Inc. 436 2.90 N/A 33.53 13.93 United Bankshares Inc. 37 5.12 N/A 2.49 15.08

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of First Citizens BancShares Inc. and United Bankshares Inc. United Bankshares Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than First Citizens BancShares Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Bankshares Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us First Citizens BancShares Inc. and United Bankshares Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Citizens BancShares Inc. 0.00% 11.8% 1.2% United Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 1.15 beta, while its volatility is 15.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, United Bankshares Inc. has beta of 1.25 which is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.4% of First Citizens BancShares Inc. shares and 75.3% of United Bankshares Inc. shares. First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.7%. Insiders Competitively, held 2.2% of United Bankshares Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Citizens BancShares Inc. 1% 3.05% 4.58% 14.25% 13.45% 23.86% United Bankshares Inc. -0.87% 1.21% -2.72% 6.55% 0.24% 20.83%

For the past year First Citizens BancShares Inc. has stronger performance than United Bankshares Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors First Citizens BancShares Inc. beats United Bankshares Inc.