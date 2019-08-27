Reviewing First Capital Inc. (FCAP)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting First Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
First Capital Inc. has 6.6% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 49.22% institutional ownership for its peers. 3.2% of First Capital Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.72% of all Savings & Loans companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has First Capital Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Capital Inc.
|0.00%
|11.00%
|1.20%
|Industry Average
|18.11%
|8.23%
|0.94%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are contrasting First Capital Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Capital Inc.
|N/A
|52
|18.87
|Industry Average
|41.47M
|228.92M
|20.26
First Capital Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio First Capital Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for First Capital Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|First Capital Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.17
|1.00
|2.26
As a group, Savings & Loans companies have a potential upside of -6.36%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Capital Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Capital Inc.
|4.17%
|10.82%
|12.33%
|29.33%
|54.42%
|33.59%
|Industry Average
|3.61%
|4.96%
|7.62%
|10.92%
|9.91%
|17.15%
For the past year First Capital Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.
Risk & Volatility
A beta of -0.18 shows that First Capital Inc. is 118.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, First Capital Inc.’s peers are 31.02% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.
Dividends
First Capital Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors First Capital Inc.’s competitors beat First Capital Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.