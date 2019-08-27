Reviewing First Capital Inc. (FCAP)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting First Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

First Capital Inc. has 6.6% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 49.22% institutional ownership for its peers. 3.2% of First Capital Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.72% of all Savings & Loans companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has First Capital Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital Inc. 0.00% 11.00% 1.20% Industry Average 18.11% 8.23% 0.94%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting First Capital Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital Inc. N/A 52 18.87 Industry Average 41.47M 228.92M 20.26

First Capital Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio First Capital Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for First Capital Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.17 1.00 2.26

As a group, Savings & Loans companies have a potential upside of -6.36%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Capital Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Capital Inc. 4.17% 10.82% 12.33% 29.33% 54.42% 33.59% Industry Average 3.61% 4.96% 7.62% 10.92% 9.91% 17.15%

For the past year First Capital Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of -0.18 shows that First Capital Inc. is 118.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, First Capital Inc.’s peers are 31.02% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Dividends

First Capital Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors First Capital Inc.’s competitors beat First Capital Inc.