Reviewing First Capital Inc. (FCAP)’s and HopFed Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC)’s results

First Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) and HopFed Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC) compete against each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital Inc. 50 5.56 N/A 2.78 18.23 HopFed Bancorp Inc. 20 3.65 N/A 0.83 23.20

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of First Capital Inc. and HopFed Bancorp Inc. HopFed Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than First Capital Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. First Capital Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of HopFed Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 1.1% HopFed Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 4.4% 0.4%

Volatility & Risk

First Capital Inc. has a -0.28 beta, while its volatility is 128.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, HopFed Bancorp Inc. has a 0.98 beta which is 2.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

First Capital Inc. and HopFed Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.9% and 56.6%. 3.2% are First Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 19.4% are HopFed Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Capital Inc. 0.61% -4.25% 1.26% 20.14% 35.65% 19.17% HopFed Bancorp Inc. -1.48% -3.12% -2.03% 25.67% 30.18% 44.92%

For the past year First Capital Inc. has weaker performance than HopFed Bancorp Inc.

Summary

First Capital Inc. beats HopFed Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

HopFed Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank USA, Inc. that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and interest-bearing demand deposits and time deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential and non-residential real estate loans, construction loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as automobile loans, home equity loans, and home improvement loans. In addition, it owns a low income senior citizen housing facility that offers apartments for rent in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Further, the company invests in the U.S. government agency securities, municipal and corporate bonds, collateralized mortgages obligations, and mortgage-backed securities. It operates through a network of 18 branch offices located in Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky. HopFed Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.