Reviewing First Business Financial Services Inc. (FBIZ)’s and SB Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG)’s results

We are contrasting First Business Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) and SB Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Regional – Midwest Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Business Financial Services Inc. 22 2.62 N/A 2.11 11.21 SB Financial Group Inc. 18 2.15 N/A 1.30 13.78

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of First Business Financial Services Inc. and SB Financial Group Inc. SB Financial Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than First Business Financial Services Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than SB Financial Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Business Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 0.9% SB Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

First Business Financial Services Inc. is 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.9. SB Financial Group Inc.’s 0.86 beta is the reason why it is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 64.2% of First Business Financial Services Inc. shares and 47.1% of SB Financial Group Inc. shares. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.2%. Comparatively, 0.8% are SB Financial Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Business Financial Services Inc. -1.74% 12.76% 8.22% 17.05% -7.28% 21.42% SB Financial Group Inc. -1.1% -1.8% -2.18% 0% -5.07% 9.24%

For the past year First Business Financial Services Inc. has stronger performance than SB Financial Group Inc.

Summary

First Business Financial Services Inc. beats SB Financial Group Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

SB Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and time certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust, commercial leasing, bank credit card, safe deposit box rental, Internet banking, automatic teller machine, private client group, and other personalized banking services; and various trust and financial services comprising asset management services for individuals and corporate employee benefit plans, as well as brokerage services. In addition, the company provides item processing and related services to community banks; and wealth management services, as well as sells various insurance products to retail and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 18 banking centers located in Ohio; 1 banking center located in Fort Wayne, Indiana; and 6 loan production offices in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. The company was formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp. and changed its name to SB Financial Group, Inc. in April 2013. SB Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Defiance, Ohio.