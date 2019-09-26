Reviewing First Business Financial Services Inc. (FBIZ)’s and Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)’s results

First Business Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) and Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK), both competing one another are Regional – Midwest Banks companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Business Financial Services Inc. 23 2.52 N/A 2.11 11.27 Park National Corporation 96 4.33 N/A 6.68 14.16

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for First Business Financial Services Inc. and Park National Corporation. Park National Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to First Business Financial Services Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. First Business Financial Services Inc. is presently more affordable than Park National Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Business Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 9% 0.8% Park National Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

First Business Financial Services Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.82 beta. Park National Corporation’s 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.77 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 64% of First Business Financial Services Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 41% of Park National Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 3.3% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Park National Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Business Financial Services Inc. 6.24% -1.12% 2.58% 14.9% 0.72% 22.14% Park National Corporation 2.03% -5.4% -2.09% 2.29% -14.03% 11.57%

For the past year First Business Financial Services Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Park National Corporation.

Summary

Park National Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors First Business Financial Services Inc.