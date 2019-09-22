Reviewing First Business Financial Services Inc. (FBIZ)’s and Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN)’s results

First Business Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) and Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Midwest Banks. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Business Financial Services Inc. 23 2.54 N/A 2.11 11.27 Lakeland Financial Corporation 46 5.90 N/A 3.30 13.94

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of First Business Financial Services Inc. and Lakeland Financial Corporation. Lakeland Financial Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than First Business Financial Services Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. First Business Financial Services Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Lakeland Financial Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Business Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 9% 0.8% Lakeland Financial Corporation 0.00% 15.7% 1.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.82 beta means First Business Financial Services Inc.’s volatility is 18.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Lakeland Financial Corporation’s 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.91 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First Business Financial Services Inc. and Lakeland Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 64% and 75.6% respectively. Insiders owned 3.3% of First Business Financial Services Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Lakeland Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Business Financial Services Inc. 6.24% -1.12% 2.58% 14.9% 0.72% 22.14% Lakeland Financial Corporation 2.18% -2.36% -3.12% 0.77% -5.23% 14.52%

For the past year First Business Financial Services Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Lakeland Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Lakeland Financial Corporation beats First Business Financial Services Inc.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various financial services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans, agri-business and agricultural loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate treasury management, wealth advisory, trust, and wealth management services; retail brokerage services, including various financial and investment products, such as annuities and life insurance; retail and merchant credit card services; and Internet business banking and on-line treasury management services. It serves commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and health care industries. The company operates 49 branch offices in Northern and Central Indiana. Lakeland Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.