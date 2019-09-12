Reviewing First Business Financial Services Inc. (FBIZ)’s and First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)’s results

This is a contrast between First Business Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) and First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Midwest Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Business Financial Services Inc. 23 2.44 N/A 2.11 11.27 First Internet Bancorp 21 3.03 N/A 2.12 9.94

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. First Internet Bancorp is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Business Financial Services Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than First Internet Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 has First Business Financial Services Inc. and First Internet Bancorp’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Business Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 9% 0.8% First Internet Bancorp 0.00% 7.6% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.82 beta means First Business Financial Services Inc.’s volatility is 18.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, First Internet Bancorp’s beta is 0.59 which is 41.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both First Business Financial Services Inc. and First Internet Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 64% and 71.8% respectively. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.3%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of First Internet Bancorp shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Business Financial Services Inc. 6.24% -1.12% 2.58% 14.9% 0.72% 22.14% First Internet Bancorp -1.13% 0.05% -4.31% 6.57% -32.76% 3.13%

For the past year First Business Financial Services Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than First Internet Bancorp.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors First Business Financial Services Inc. beats First Internet Bancorp.